Top track

MEMORIALS - Boudicaaa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Memorials live al Beltrade

Cinema Beltrade
Tue, 12 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MEMORIALS - Boudicaaa
Got a code?

About

Il Cinema Beltrade, in collaborazione con NOFUNCITY + M.F., presenta lo showcase live dei MEMORIALS nella loro prima e unica tappa a Milano!

Memorials, duo polistrumentista che viene da Brighton, UK, è composto da Verity Susman – già testa, cuore, voce e...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Memorials

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.