Guacamayo Tropical presenta Serpiente Solidaria

El Sol
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:30 pm
PartyMadrid
€4.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Atención! Alerta! Evento solidario a la vista! 👀

El primero de muchos eventos que vamos a hacer por diferentes salas de Madrid y el cosmos entero!

Mensaje cósmico! 👽🪐🛸🚀🐍

El domingo 18 de febrero nos juntaremos un grupo de artistas para recaudar fo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol y Guacamayo Tropical
Lineup

1
Tucu Tucu, TIRAYA, Guacamayo DJs and 1 more

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

