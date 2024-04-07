Top track

Room4Movement

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 7 Apr, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Room4Movement returns MONTHLY!!

Yup! Our club night Room4Movement returns to 91 LivingRoom (the home of our weekly live shows) every month.

We will be hitting the lovely wooden dance floor and FUNKTION-ONE soundsystem of 91 Living Room to celebrate the i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
250 capacity

