Joyride

Corsica Studios
Sun, 17 Mar, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Joyride is a space to Rave, Play and Connect for the queer and the curious.

Centered on the values of joy, freedom and deviance, Joyride prioritises pleasure and exploration.

Every other Sunday you’ll find a sweaty dancefloor with a genre-fluid line up o...

This is a 21+ event
Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open3:00 pm
500 capacity

