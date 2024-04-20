Top track

Vs Self - Leave Everything

Vs Self with Knumears

The Garage
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
From $23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vs Self with Knumears

The Garage is an all-ages, substance-free, 501(c)(3)-nonprofit-run venue dedicated to providing young people equitable access and opportunities in the Twin Cities music community. Your ticket purchase helps support this mission! Find...

All Ages
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

