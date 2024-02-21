DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗟𝗔 𝗡𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗥𝗜𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗜 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗚𝗟𝗜𝗔 𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗔 𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗢 💚
Parte da Bologna - dove tutto è cominciato - la nostra serie di eventi 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗬, serate in luoghi più piccoli, intimi, in mezzo alla settimana, dove ritrovarci p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.