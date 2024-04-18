DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LUCA MADONIA "LA MIA STORIA"

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 18 Apr, 9:30 pm
GigsCatania
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rocketta presenta:

Luca Madonia "La mia storia" in trio acustico con

Denis Marino (chitarra)

Ambra Scamarda (basso)

Dagli anni ‘80 con i Denovo, alfieri della new wave italiana, agli anni ’90, con l'esordio da solista. Dieci album fino all'ultimo lavor...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Luca Madonia

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

