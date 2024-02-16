Top track

Los Amigos Invisibles - Ultra-Funk

BGT Bash (Jam Session)

Sala Vesta
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIGOTE & FRIENDS presentan por segunda vez una Jam Session en Sala Vesta. Músicos invitados, sorpresas y mucho más.

Main Band:

Garcè (GTR)
Nico Da Rossi de Suite Casino (Keys)
Valerio González de Aditus (Drums)
Ysmael Rodríguez (Bass)

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

