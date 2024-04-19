Top track

Natural Symphony - Mushroom Drops

MUSHROOM (and plant) MUSIC in 360

EartH
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Natural Symphony - Mushroom Drops
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

A State Of Flo records invites you to an evening of fantastical fungi sounds. Immerse yourself in music created by a variety of mushrooms and other plants, helping you connect with nature on a whole new level....

Presented by A State of Flo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

natural symphony, Charlie Gilmour, Auntie Flo

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

