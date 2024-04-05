DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Til Two

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 5 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A special brand returns for 2024!

Inviting a talent from South Africa who has been making ways in and around Europe.

More heaters for the dance floor in the elite settings of HERE at Outernet! Are you ready?

For 2024 and beyond more memories and beautif...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Til Two.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vanco, Sef Kombo

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

