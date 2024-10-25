DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kamelot

La Rayonne
Fri, 25 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLyon
€38.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Le retour tant attendu à Lyon du groupe emblématique de Metal Symphonique KAMELOT aura lieu vendredi 25 octobre à La Rayonne ! Six ans après son précédent passage, le quintette américain...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Frozen Crown, Blackbriar, Ad Infinitum and 1 more

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

