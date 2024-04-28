Top track

Kontravoid

Le Molotov
Sun, 28 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La mystique masquée de Kontravoid perdure depuis plus d'une décennie. Depuis la sortie de son album éponyme en 2012, Cameron Findlay, né au Canada et basé à Los Angeles, a perfectionné la pop sombre avec son œuvre qui oscille entre les genres EBM, électro...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kontravoid

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

