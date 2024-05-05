DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Phil Hartnoll [Orbital DJ Set]

Centre Point
Sun, 5 May, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Phil Hartnoll [Orbital DJ Set] at Centre Point

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Phil Hartnoll

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

