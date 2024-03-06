DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Folk for Palestine: Compost Compost Compost + Oscar Browne + small copper

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We cordially invite you to an evening of songs old and new, with all proceeds going to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Expect wolfy strings (think cello, fiddle, harp, banjo, guitar, double bass), shimmering electronics and never-heard-before compos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Annie Walton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar Browne, COMPOST COMPOST COMPOST, small copper

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

