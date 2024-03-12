Top track

PONY - French Class

Pony, Berra

Quarry House Tavern
Tue, 12 Mar, 8:30 pm
Washington D.C.
$19.84

About

Tuesday, March 12th 2024
Pony + Berra
8:30PM - $15 - All Ages

PONY
Toronto, ON
https://ponyband.bandcamp.com/music

There's a long tradition of bands that can compellingly explore the nuances of the human experience within the confines of pop musi...

All ages
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pony

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

