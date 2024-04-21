Top track

Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell - Adson’s

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Owen Spafford and Louis Campbell

MOTH Club
Sun, 21 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell - Adson’s
Got a code?

About

Owen Spafford and Louis Campbell met as teenagers, as part of the first cohort of the National Youth Folk Ensemble. Since forming their duo in 2018, they have: supported Martin Hayes; been nominated for the BBC Young Folk Award; released their critically a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.