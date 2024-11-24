DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hamburg Spinners

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sun, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hamburg Spinners

Uebel & Gefährlich

24.11.2024

19h Einlass / 20h Beginn

*****

Hamburg Spinners -die Orgel-Jazz Gruppe um den Hamburger Musiker Erobique kommt mit ihrem im Herbst erscheinenden neuen Album „Hamburg Spinners im Schwarzwald“ auf Tourne...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hamburg Spinners

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.