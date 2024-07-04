DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carmichael Musiclover

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Step into the ambience of The Blues Kitchen, where Soul Motion once again brings you the captivating sound of award winning, independent artist; Carmichael Musiclover, for an extraordinary night of musical magic.

Indulge in the soul-stirring melodies and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carmichael Musiclover

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.