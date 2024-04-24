Top track

AVOID w/ Reece Young

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$22.66

About

AVOID

w/ Reece Young

Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Engaging, edgy, erratic, irreverent, wild, vibrant, fun… there's certainly no shortage of adjectives to describe AVOID and their quest to fuel that feeling of...

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reece Young, AVOID

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

