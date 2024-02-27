DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We Are So Young 28
27.2.24. Free Entry. Sebright Arms.
Pencil, The Orchestra (For Now), Van Zon
Our monthly clubnight returns for 2024. With the focus taken away from a 'headline band', So Young presents three of the bands they're most excited about...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.