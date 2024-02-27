Top track

We Are So Young 28: Pencil, The Orchestra (For Now) and Van Zon

Sebright Arms
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:30 pm
About

We Are So Young 28

27.2.24. Free Entry. Sebright Arms.

Pencil, The Orchestra (For Now), Van Zon

Our monthly clubnight returns for 2024. With the focus taken away from a 'headline band', So Young presents three of the bands they're most excited about...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by So Young Magazine.
Lineup

Pencil, The Orchestra (For Now), Van Zon

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

