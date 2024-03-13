DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brain Party Trivia

Alex's Bar
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for Brain Party trivia. Winning team collects all money! $5 per person and teams of up to 6 players

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

