"The Tiny Tour 2024" Balming Tiger

Trabendo
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Balming Tiger est un collectif musical tirant son nom de la célèbre pommade asiatique « Tiger Balm ». Balming Tiger se décrit comme un « groupe multinational alternatif de K-pop » désireux de créer un impact à l'échelle mondiale.

Balming Tiger reflète et...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
Lineup

Balming Tiger

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

