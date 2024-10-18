Top track

Lebanon Hanover

Trabendo
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gallowdance
About

Lebanon Hanover en concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lebanon Hanover

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

