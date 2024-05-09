Top track

Tombstoner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tombstoner, Sentient Horror, SickBay, Festergore

The Meadows
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tombstoner
Got a code?

About

Two sets of brothers from Staten Island, New York, formed TOMBSTONER in March of 2019. Experly combining a unique blend of styles, TOMBSTONER incorporate Death Metal, Grindcore, Thrash, Hardcore and Brutal Slam into one deadly cocktail - effectively evolvi...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sickbay, Sentient Horror, Tombstoner

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.