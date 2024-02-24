DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Numero Group: Eccentric Soul Nights (Basement Set)

The Social
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
About

(MAIN VENUE)

To commemorate two decades of their much-loved Eccentric Soul series, record label Numero Group known for their brilliant compilations and reissues is issuing eight new volumes to the series in 2024 alongside four previously released titles w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open8:00 pm

