Aerosheep records release party

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les Moutons Électriques présentent: Aerosheep Records Release Party

Après le succès de la première fête à Nantes l’année dernière, le troupeau d'ovidés revient pour fêter la création d’Aerosheep Records.

Mr le Maire bouillonne déjà à l’idée de serrer des...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Aerosheep records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CHAMAYE, Balle de Flipper

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

