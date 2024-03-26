Top track

Fluffy Machine - what can i do

Fluffy Machine

New Cross Inn
Tue, 26 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fluffy Machine

Somewhere between fighting strangers in an alley and drinking beers with friends you’ll find Fluffy Machine’s sound. Over the last 5 years, they’ve traveled Europe and carved a small reputation in the punk rock scene. In 2019 they’ve record...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
Lineup

1
Resuscitators, Sid, Our Lives In Cinema and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

