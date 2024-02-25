DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Go East Vintage Flea Market at High Hill

Hackney Brewery
Sun, 25 Feb, 11:00 am
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Winter may not yet be over, but Go East Vintage is returning to High Hill Tap on Sunday 25th February for more vintage and handmade goodness!

Find vintage fashion, jewellery, homeware, lighting, sustainable handmade products, vinyl and plants. Don’t forge...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hackney Brewery & High Hill Taproom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.