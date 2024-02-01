DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nowhere Fast ft. ATM, GOPI, LEAVEMIERALONE, 2SEATER

El Cid
Thu, 1 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event. A night to slow down, let loose and tap into our best selves. 30 years from now we will have the realization we were headed Nowhere Fast, and the strongest memories will come from the times we allowed time to stop.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
Gopi

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

