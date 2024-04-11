Top track

Sheldon

L'Ampérage
Thu, 11 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsGrenoble
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Membre fondateur du collectif 75e Session, Sheldon en est aussi l’un des artistes
emblématiques. Guitariste depuis l’enfance, il a grandi bercé par le jazz, le reggae et le rock. C’est à l’adolescence qu’il découvre le rap et qu’il décide d’en faire son...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand et le Périscope
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'Ampérage

163 Cr Berriat, 38000 Grenoble, France
Doors open8:00 pm

