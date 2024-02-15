Top track

Tone Troy - You Give - Extended Mix

Out Of Pocket Records

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
About

From firefighting throughout Manhattan to sharing a stage with some of the biggest electronic music acts in the world, Tone Troy has quickly surged up the ranks as one of New York's premier music selectors.

With extensive releases with labels such as Real...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

