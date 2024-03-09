DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ghana 67TH Independence Celebration (kuami Eugune Live)

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AKWAABA UK PRESENTS

Ghana Independence Celebration in UK for Ghanaians in the diaspora to celebrate independence.

Special guest performance from Ghana superstar kuami Eugene performing all his hit (Angela , Open Gate, Wish me Well )

+ Guest Dj's & Mc's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

