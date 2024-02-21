DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Far From presents: Tooth

The George Tavern
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Far From our excited to present a night of quality music from some new faces on the scene. The headliners Tooth our a band fresh out of school, making impressions on their audience members whose numbers are quickly gathering. After a transition from their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Far From
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mopes, Tooth

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

