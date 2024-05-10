DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Parade en Ourense

Café Torgal
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Parade es el alias artístico que cobija a Antonio Galvañ, un reconocido músico -y profesor de música- de Yecla (Murcia), célebre por su capacidad de generar canciones de orfebrería pop en las que habita un universo hasta ahora sólo imaginado, leído o acaso...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
Lineup

Parade

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

