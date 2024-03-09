Top track

New Gaze 'Single Launch' + Aniwa + Morning Tourist

Sebright Arms
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Gaze, formed in 2022 in London, features Andrés Alcover, Rollo Ellison, and Julian Bayliss. Influenced by 60s and 70s music, their sound blends memorable melodies, tasteful guitar licks, intricate bass lines, intimate strings, and lush harmonies. Clash...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Triples Is Best.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aniwa, Morning Tourist, New Gaze

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

