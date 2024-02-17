Top track

Show Dem Camp - Too Bad - DJ SUDI & Omarmakesmusic Remix

No Nazar: Piano Bazaar

El Cid
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66

About

No Nazar presents the first installment of Piano Bazaar: the party! Bringing you a fresh new night of global Amapiano sounds.

No Nazar events are carefully curated experiences that promote cultural exchange and diversity on the dance floor.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by No Nazar.
Lineup

2
Bianca Maieli, AKU, MTOORAY and 2 more

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

