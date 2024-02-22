Top track

James Everhart Sings The History of UK Psych Folk

48 Record Bar
Thu, 22 Feb, 5:00 pm
$23.79

About

Throwaway Street Puzzle: James Everhart of Cosmic Guilt Sings Explores The History of British Psych Folk

Join us for a special early show — one of the first in our new series of 6pm shows! — with James Everhart and Hannah Taylor of Cosmic Guilt, as they d...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by 48 Record Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

