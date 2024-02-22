DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Throwaway Street Puzzle: James Everhart of Cosmic Guilt Sings Explores The History of British Psych Folk
Join us for a special early show — one of the first in our new series of 6pm shows! — with James Everhart and Hannah Taylor of Cosmic Guilt, as they d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.