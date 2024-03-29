Top track

Vado - Shoot 'Em (feat. Cam'ron)

Vado

Bourbon on Division
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
About Vado

Teyon Winfree was born on March 13, 1982. He was raised in Harlem and grew up on 144th and Lenox. His Mother is of Ghanaian, and his father is African American descent. Winfree first started writing at 16 and was influenced by Ma$e, Cam'ron, and Big L. At Read more

Event information

Vado rose to prominence in the mid-2000s and gained attention for his mixtapes like "Slime Flu" series. He collaborated with Cam'ron on the "Boss of All Bosses" mixtape series, contributing to his recognition in the hip-hop scene. Vado signed with We the B...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Team Promo and The Kief Collection
Lineup

Venue

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
