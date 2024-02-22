DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Folk Sessions

Hand of Glory
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Traditional Music Session @ The Hand of Glory

Join us every Thursday for an evening of Traditional Folk Music.

Music, songs, stories and craic from some of London's finest trad. musicians.

Everybody welcome.

Let folk take the floor as we play one more....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hand of Glory.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hand of Glory

240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

