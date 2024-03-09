DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience an enchanting exploration of rave culture's rich history at The Chocolate Factory in Brooklyn on Saturday, March 9th, with "History of Rave". Join us for the highly anticipated North American debut performance by Eats Everything***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.