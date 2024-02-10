DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUIDO

Sala Viso
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.50
About

Si, si. La nueva movida de Madrid está que arde. Ven a Ruido antes de que salte la alarma de incendios. Aquí venimos a sudar y a perder la vergüenza cada noche, déjate el postureo en casa.

Las consumiciones de regalo son canjeables hasta cierta hora, revi...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ONFIRE THE CLUB.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Viso

Calle De Joaquín Costa 27, 28002 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

