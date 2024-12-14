DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Certified Bangers

The Three Compasses
Sat, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
DJ Callum plays the hits every 2nd and last Saturday of the month. Expect to hear: ABBA / ACE OF BASE / AMY WINEHOUSE / B52S / BEASTIE BOYS / THE BEATLES / BLONDIE / BLUR / BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN / THE CARDIGANS / CINDI LAUPER / CLASH / CURE / DAFT PUNK / DAVID...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Three Compasses.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Doors open9:00 pm

