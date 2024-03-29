DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$25 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Welcome Sheryl Ann Mckinley as she and her band celebrate the musical legacy of legendary bossa nova singer Astrud Gilberto on her birthday!
Sheryl Ann Mckinley
Sheryl Ann Mckinley is a singer with a deep connection to Jazz an...
