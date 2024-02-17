Top track

Carnaval | Transatlantica

Teatrino di Piazza Marsala | Mani
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsGenova
€15

About

Dopo un Capodanno incandescente torniamo nel cuore di Genova, nel Teatro di Piazza Marsala c/o Mani, per celebrare un altro rituale pagano collettivo: il Carnaval Transatlantica. In consolle l’inossidabile e selvaggio B2B di MaNu e Denis Noego, oltre a Il...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Ma Nu!, Il Flaco Scivola

Venue

Teatrino di Piazza Marsala | Mani

Piazza Marsala 4, 16122 Genoa Genoa, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

