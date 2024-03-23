DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 90s party pres: 90's Rooftop Opening Party

Rooftop Hotel Vincci Bit
Sat, 23 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50
About

¡Vuelve a los 90s con The 90s Party pres. 90s Rooftop Opening Party!

El sábado 23 de marzo, disfruta de una tarde-noche de música y diversión en el rooftop del Hotel Vincci Bit.

El DJ Mr. Majestyk te hará bailar con los mejores hits de la década.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. majestyk

Venue

Rooftop Hotel Vincci Bit

Hotel Vincci Bit, Josep Pla 69, Barcelona, Barcelona 08019, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

