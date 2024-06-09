DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lise de la Salle

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£23.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

French classical pianist Lise de la Salle will bring the sounds of 19th century Paris to this rare solo performance in the UK, with music by Gabriel Fauré, Frédéric Chopin, and Maurice Ravel.

Performance starts at 8:00pm

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Through The Noise.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lise de la Salle

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

