DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fire and Ice and everything nice, come warm up with some of your favorite local Drag Kings, Things, and Beings. Featuring a Drag Show and gathering guaranteed to beat the winter cold. ❄️🔥
Get Tickets now to the longest running alternative drag show in to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.