milanosulset

Teatro Principe
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Uno degli eventi più big di milanosulset.

Ci vediamo sotto cassa.

Line up:

Fatima Koanda

Didi Han

Rebecca Bernardi

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

