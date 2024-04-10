Top track

Woods - Moving to the Left

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Woods & Avey Tare

El Club Detroit
Wed, 10 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Woods - Moving to the Left
Got a code?

About

Woods are in bloom again, inviting you to disappear into a new spectrum of colors and sounds and dreams on Perennial.

Formed in Brooklyn in 2004, Woods have matured into a true independent institution, above and below the root, reliably emerging every few...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Woods, Avey Tare

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.