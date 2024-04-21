Top track

Dope D.O.D + Bizarre (From D12 Eminem)

Warehouse Nantes
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si vous aimez : Eminem, The Prodigy, Clipping

En mélangeant beats hip-hop et grosses lignes de basse électro, les néerlandais de DOPE D.O.D ont bouleversé le paysage du rap mondial. Rythmée par des flows bien lourds, leur musique passe en mode sombre dès...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dope D.O.D., Bizarre

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

